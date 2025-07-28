Stitched with love: Students, mothers of Palakkad school weave inspiring story of hope and empowerment

The school has 50 students, from pre-primary to higher secondary grade, and it was the group of mothers who stitched all their uniforms. The high schoolers also learn tailoring, and six mothers work full-time at the unit under the watchful eye of a designated teacher, Sujitha P R.

For most of them, it was the first time holding a needle and thread for a purpose that extended beyond their homes.

"We hope this initiative will bring us financial independence. In addition to stitching uniforms, we also craft cloth bags, purses, paper files, handicrafts, and a variety of fancy items. What we truly need now is support in the form of orders for our products. We believe the state government and local bodies will come forward to support us and help this initiative," said Saleena KV, the mother of eighth-grade student Mu-hammed Munavar.

Every day, she travels 70 km from Thrithala to Ottapalam and back, accompanying her son.

The fact that the school has several specialised facilities for students is one of the reasons why kids like Munavar make it from distant places. The school has an audiology lab, speech lab, science lab, interactive speech panel, computer lab, a kids' park, playground, and hostel. It also features a vegetable farm and has dedicated teachers for subjects like arts, sports, and science.

The school maintains a low student-teacher ratio, with one dedicated teacher for every five students.

"For the children, most of whom face the world with silent determination, the act of learning to create something with their hands is both liberating and inspiring. It empowers them with a skill that could support their future livelihoods, while fostering creativity and self-worth," said Sivas-ankaran M, president of the school's parent-teacher association (PTA).