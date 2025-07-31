Kasaragod’s yakshagana legacy at crossroads

KASARAGOD: At a stone’s throw away from the Sri Parthasarathi Temple at Mujangavu in Kasaragod district lies a massive structure, decaying with time, roof tiles broken and ripped apart, and the monsoon rains engulfing it in moss and vegetation. Providing evidence that it has become a den of anti-social elements, the floor is strewn with numerous liquor bottles and cigarette butts.

The Parthi Subba Yakshagana Kalakshetram, the structure in question, has been left to rot despite 90% of civil work being completed back in 2013. Social activists and performers urge the state government to finish the remaining work and open the academy, so it could help rejuvenate the art form.

C H Kunhambu, during his tenure as the Manjeshwar MLA between 2006 and 2011, had attempted to establish some facilities for the culturally diverse region. The yakshagana academy at Mujangavu is one such venture. The plan was to build an academy for yakshagana at a cost of Rs 44.5 lakh, of which Rs 20 lakh would be contributed by the cultural affairs department while the rest would come from MLA funds.

CPM leader Kunhambu was to contribute Rs 10 lakh and an additional Rs 10 lakh was slated to come from the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the late Simon Britto Rodrigues, and other sources.

“Unfortunately, the academy couldn’t be completed or inaugurated during my tenure. Now, the project is for the current elected representatives to pursue,” Kunhambu told TNIE.