Kerala clears KINFRA food park in Ernakulam's Kunnukara on 15-hectare plot under Mini Food Park scheme

KOCHI: The state government has given administrative approval for setting up a KINFRA food processing park at Kunnukara in Ernakulam district. The project, under the Mini Food Park scheme announced by the state, will be established on 15.3073 hectares (around 37.82 acres) of land in Kunnukara village, near Kalamassery.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the Kunnukara park would be one of the major initiatives in the agri-allied sector and would be implemented with financial support from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The food park is also expected to strengthen the ongoing agricultural revival initiatives in the Kalamassery Assembly constituency. As part of the Kalamassery Agri Mission led by the minister, farming activities have been extended to more areas. Cultivation of crops like sugarcane and arrowroot has begun, and five value-added agri products have already been introduced in the market.

The third edition of the Kalamassery Agri Fest, organised in connection with the project, will be held in August. Irrigation facilities in the region have also been upgraded to support increased cultivation.

"The food processing park will play a crucial role in reinforcing the progress made in the agriculture sector," said Rajeeve. The park will house industrial units focused on spices, coconut, fruits, dairy products, cakes, and bakery items. He added that the land acquisition procedures will be expedited in coordination with the district administration.