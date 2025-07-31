Rajarajan, a composites expert and key force behind Vikram-S, named new VSSC director

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Senior scientist A Rajarajan has been appointed as the new Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram.

He will assume charge on August 1, succeeding S Unnikrishnan Nair, who is set to retire on July 31. Dr Rajarajan currently serves as Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.

A veteran in the Indian space sector with nearly four decades of experience, Dr Rajarajan is widely regarded as an expert in composite materials, critical for building lightweight, durable, and high-strength structures used in satellites, spacecraft, and launch vehicles.

During his tenure at SDSC SHAR, Dr Rajarajan played a pivotal role in enhancing launch infrastructure to meet the growing demands of ISRO's ambitious missions, including the Human Space Programme (Gaganyaan) and the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).