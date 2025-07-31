Southern Railway announces multiple Onam special trains to clear holiday rush

KOZHIKODE: Southern Railway has announced special trains for the Onam festival to clear the expected rush of passengers during the festive season.

According to a statement from the zonal railway, Train No. 06119 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Weekly Express Special will depart Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.10 p.m. on 27 August, 3 and 10 September (Wednesdays) and will reach Kollam at 6.40 a.m. the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06120 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express Special will depart Kollam at 10.40 a.m. on 28 August, 4 and 11 September (Thursdays) and will reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 a.m. the following day.

These trains will have a coach composition of 15 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches and 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.

The trains will stop at Perambur, Thiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam North, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Karunagapalli and Sasthankotta.

Train No. 06041 Mangaluru Jn – Thiruvananthapuram North Bi-Weekly Express Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 7.30 p.m. on 21, 23, 28 and 30 August and 4, 6, 11 and 13 September (Thursdays and Saturdays), and will reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 8 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06042 Thiruvananthapuram North – Mangaluru Jn Bi-Weekly Express Special will depart Thiruvananthapuram North at 5.15 p.m. on 22, 24, 29 and 31 August and 5, 7, 12 and 14 September (Fridays and Sundays), and will arrive at Mangaluru Jn at 6.30 a.m. the next day.