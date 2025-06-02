90-year-old bridge in Kerala's Karivellur captivates residents

KASARAGOD: Amid crumbling roads and deteriorating infrastructure, a small arch bridge spanning the Karivellur-Paliyeri stream continues to capture the admiration of local residents. Despite showing signs of wear and tear from years of existence, the bridge continues to captivate the populace.

Built in 1936, the Paliyeri Bridge has withstood the test of time, enduring countless torrential rains and surviving two major floods without collapsing. Its resilience stands as a testament to the engineering brilliance and architectural elegance of a bygone era.

In an age where even newly constructed roads struggle to hold up, this modest yet enduring structure has become a symbol of strength and historical pride for the community.

Muralidharan Kerivellur, 61, a resident of Karivellur, said that the bridge has a history dating back to the 1930s. It was built under the leadership of Abhinav Bharat Yuvak Sangh, which was formed by A V Kunhambu in 1934 by taking inspiration from an organisation called ‘Naujawan Bharat Sabha’ by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

A V Kunhambu is one of the leaders of the Karivellur Revolt. This bridge has been in existence since British rule, helping people to cross the stream that flows through the border of the Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The bridge, a remarkable piece of craftsmanship, was constructed by Thotton Chindan, a master builder renowned for his expertise in working with the laterite stone.