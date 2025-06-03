P V Anvar forms new front to contest by-election in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: P V Anvar has formed a new front, Janakeeya Prathipaksha Prathirodha Munnani (JPPM), to contest the Nilambur bypoll.

“It’s a third front backed by the Trinamool Congress (AITC). It is a common people’s front,” Anvar said on Monday. “Since AITC is not a registered party in Kerala, I may not get the party symbol. So, I will request two symbols, including that of AITC. If I get my party’s symbol, I’ll contest on it.”

Continuing his offensive on the CPM, Anvar has levelled serious allegations against PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, saying the minister and his team extorted crores of rupees from contractors in the name of the New Kerala Sadas. Anvar threatened that he would release the evidence if necessary. “I have video and phone records of Riyas and his people talking to contractors. If he continues to tarnish my image online, I would be compelled to release the evidence and show it on a TV placed in Nilambur town. I’m giving them a warning. My fight is against Pinarayisam and dynasty politics in CPM,” Anvar said.

He also intensified his attack against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, describing him as the “Hitler who rules the UDF”.

“He rejected V S Joy (Congress’ Malappuram district president) only because he did not belong to his group. If V S Joy is elected, he won’t raise his hand in favour of Satheesan. That’s why he sidelined Joy,” Anvar said. He said Satheesan reached the assembly only because the CPI fielded weak candidates against him.

Anvar also said that he would give a befitting reply to the chief minister’s “betrayer” remark.