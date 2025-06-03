Plus-I exam pass rate dips by 5% to settle at 62.28% in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The success rate in the Higher Secondary Plus-I exam has fallen by over 5% this year, with the latest results announced on Monday showing a pass rate of 62.28%. Last year’s pass rate was 67.30%.

Out of 3.79 lakh regular school candidates whose results were declared, 2.36 lakh passed the exam. Last month’s Plus-II exam results also indicated a slight decline, with an overall success rate that dropped by 0.88%.

Among the three streams, Science achieved the highest success rate at 68.69%, though this reflects a decrease of 1.29% from the previous year. The Commerce stream experienced a significant drop of nearly 10%, with its success rate falling from 69.20% last year to 59.64% this year. The Humanities stream saw a success rate of 50.57%, down more than 7% compared to the previous year.

In the Open School category, the overall success rate was 40.53%, showing a minor decline of 0.2% from the prior year. Among Open School candidates, the success rates were 70.36% for Science, 37.30% for Humanities, and 35.31% for Commerce.

In the Technical category, the success rate was reported at 44.37%. Of the 1,562 students whose results were declared, 693 scored at least 30%.