Abbasali Thangal participates in UDF convention in Pothukal

There are indications that the members of the Thangal family kept away as UDF leaders failed to invite them to the convention. There were speculations that Panakkad family members stayed away from the function deliberately because of the friction between Aryadan Shoukath and the Panakkad family.

However, Abbasali denied all speculations, but admitted that there was a communication gap. “Misleading news was circulating the other day. I had another programme to attend, and I had informed the leadership about that. Everyone will be actively campaigning for the UDF,” Abbasali Thangal told the media.

Aryadan Shoukath is a person who has already taken a stand against the Panakkad Thangal family. Therefore, the LDF gave political colour to the absence of Panakkad Thangal family from the convention.