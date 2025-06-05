Air India enters into four new interline partnerships

KOCHI: Air India has entered into interline partnerships with four major airlines from emerging markets, significantly enhancing connectivity to Europe, particularly the Baltic region and parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The partnerships will provide Air India guests seamless travel options to 16 more destinations across six countries in these regions. Conversely, Air India will provide convenient access to more than 30 Indian cities, including Kochi, to the customers of its four partner airlines.

Air India signed the interline agreements with airBaltic, Bulgaria Air, Cyprus Airways, and Uzbekistan Airways, on the sidelines of the ongoing 81st IATA AGM in New Delhi.

The new partnerships enable a passenger to travel across continents with a single-ticket itinerary that combines Air India flights with those of its partner airlines as well as coordinated baggage allowance & handling.

Convenient one-stop connectivity through the four partner airlines:

-- airBaltic: Provides access to Riga (Latvia), Tallinn (Estonia), and Vilnius (Lithuania) via Air India’s European gateways at Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London Gatwick, Milan-Malpensa, Vienna, Zurich, or Dubai.

-- Bulgaria Air: Provides access to Sofia via Air India’s gateways at London Heathrow, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Milan, Zurich, and Tel Aviv, supporting travel to the vibrant Eastern European city. Air India guests can also take further onward connections from Sofia to other Bulgarian cities of Varna and Burgas.

-- Cyprus Airways: Provides access to Larnaca (Cyprus) via Air India’s European gateways at Paris, Milan, and Dubai, opening one of the Mediterranean’s key cultural and economic hubs for Indian travellers.

-- Uzbekistan Airways: Provides access to Tashkent from Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa-Mopa (GOX), as well as further onward connections from Tashkent to Bukhara, Qarshi, Nukus, Urgench, Termez, Samarkand, Fergana, and Namangan.

Conversely, Air India will provide convenient access to more than 30 Indian cities to the customers of its four partner airlines, including Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Goa.