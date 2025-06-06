Collective action can bring change: Assistant collector launches TNIE-SIB initiative

KOCHI: Highlighting the power of community participation, Ernakulam Assistant Collector Parvathy Gopakumar on Thursday launched ExSeed Green, a World Environment Day initiative by The New Indian Express in collaboration with South Indian Bank (SIB), aimed at encouraging readers across Kerala to take up farming.

Speaking at the event, she said the initiative, though simple in its approach by distributing a packet of seeds with the newspaper, carries the potential for meaningful impact when embraced collectively.

“It is a good initiative that The New Indian Express and South Indian Bank are joining as part of a CSR activity. When an action is taken collectively, it can bring a change,” Parvathy said.