Kerala govt U-turn on Bakrid holiday sparks uproar, declares last-minute holiday for schools amid protests

KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Facing criticism from various quarters, the state government on Thursday night declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday. Earlier in the day, the government had cancelled the previously declared holiday on Friday (6 June) for Bakrid and instead designated Saturday (7 June) as the official holiday.

Friday was initially announced as a regular working day. This abrupt change sparked widespread criticism and protests from Muslim organisations, education stakeholders, and political leaders across the state. The decision also caused confusion among students and teachers, as Friday had already been announced as a holiday.