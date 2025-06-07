Actor-politician G Krishnakumar, family face kidnapping and extortion allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police here have registered a kidnapping and extortion case against actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family based on a complaint filed by a staff member at his daughter Diya's firm.

Simultaneously, the police registered an embezzlement case against the staff member. Krishnakumar and Diya filed this complaint, accusing the employee of financial misconduct.

"We have registered both cases," stated an officer from the Museum police station, where authorities filed the First Information Reports (FIRs).

He added, "We are currently reviewing all evidence submitted with the complaints. Further action will follow this review."

Meanwhile, Krishnakumar told a television channel that three female employees embezzled approximately 69 lakh from the firm while his pregnant daughter Diya was unable to oversee the business. He further claimed that when the embezzlement came to the fore and he threatened legal action, the three employees and their partners met with them and confessed to the crime.