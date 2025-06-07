Actor-politician G Krishnakumar, family face kidnapping and extortion allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police here have registered a kidnapping and extortion case against actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family based on a complaint filed by a staff member at his daughter Diya's firm.
Simultaneously, the police registered an embezzlement case against the staff member. Krishnakumar and Diya filed this complaint, accusing the employee of financial misconduct.
"We have registered both cases," stated an officer from the Museum police station, where authorities filed the First Information Reports (FIRs).
He added, "We are currently reviewing all evidence submitted with the complaints. Further action will follow this review."
Meanwhile, Krishnakumar told a television channel that three female employees embezzled approximately 69 lakh from the firm while his pregnant daughter Diya was unable to oversee the business. He further claimed that when the embezzlement came to the fore and he threatened legal action, the three employees and their partners met with them and confessed to the crime.
"They initially paid about Rs 8 lakh and promised to return the remaining money, asking us not to file a complaint," Krishnakumar asserted. "However, one of them later called and threatened my daughter, prompting us to file a police complaint on May 30 or 31."
He further claimed the employee's complaint against his family was a counter-complaint, filed just one day after their own. "Now I have learnt that police have registered a case under non-bailable provisions against all six members of my family, including my son-in-law," he stated.
Krishnakumar also confirmed sending an electronic mail to the CM’s Office that explains the situation, to which he received a response. He claims to possess electronic evidence of the staff committing the said crime and subsequently admitting their guilt. "We have provided all this evidence to the police," he concluded.