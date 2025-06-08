Illegal fence electrocutes teen to death in Nilambur; politicians say suspicious activity ahead of bypolls

MALAPPURAM: A 15-year-old boy died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence set up to trap wild boars in Vazhikadavu, near Nilambur. The deceased youth has been identified as Ananthu, also known as Jithu; he was a Class 10 student.
According to initial investigations, Jithu and his friends had gone to a stream after playing football. While navigating through a private property, three of the boys came in contact with a live electric wire reportedly installed by the landowner to kill wild boars.
One of them, Jithu, died on the spot; two others, Yadhu Krishnan and Sachu, suffered injuries, with Sachu currently in critical condition. The fourth friend managed to escape and alerted the locals.
Residents quickly intervened, disconnecting the power supply and rushing the injured to the hospital. However, Jithu was declared dead at the scene.
Police have since filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two individuals allegedly involved in setting up the illegal electric trap have been arrested. Locals claim this was not their first attempt at illegally targeting wildlife using stolen electricity from KSEB lines.
Allegations thrown around ahead of upcoming bypolls in the region
The incident has sparked widespread outrage and political mudslinging ahead of the Nilambur by-election.
Forest Minister A K Saseendran described the event as heart-wrenching but raised suspicions about the political motives behind the protests.
“It is disturbing that demonstrations erupted even before locals fully grasped what happened. This raises the possibility of deliberate political staging,” he said.
The Minister also questioned how the electric fence appeared within a matter of hours, suggesting it was installed recently under suspicious circumstances.
He denied any involvement by the Forest Department or the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), stating, “Neither agency uses live electric fencing, and such setups are strictly illegal. Attempts to blame the Forest Department are baseless and politically motivated.”
However, Nilambur UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath launched a fierce statement, calling Jithu’s death a “state-endorsed murder.”
He accused KSEB of indirect complicity, claiming that the electric fencing was directly connected to an official power line.
“KSEB’s failure to monitor misuse of its supply is not just negligence—it’s criminal,” he alleged. Shoukath warned of large-scale protests if justice was delayed.
Soon after, UDF cadres, including Congress and IUML members, organised a road blockade in protest. The agitation caused traffic disruptions, including the halting of a vehicle belonging to senior CPI(M) leader A Vijayaraghavan.
Tensions arose as demonstrators surrounded police vehicles, leading to confrontations. One protester fainted at the site and was hospitalised. UDF leaders have since announced a series of protests against the government’s alleged apathy.
The BJP also entered the fray. LDF candidate M Swaraj condemning the UDF’s approach, called the road blockade 'irresponsible and dangerous,' especially near a hospital access route.
“Turning a tragedy into a political circus at the cost of public safety is unacceptable,” he remarked.
Adding to the tension, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan claimed there might be a deeper political plot behind the electrocution. He urged authorities to examine the call records of those arrested and scrutinise any potential UDF links.
“This is not just about illegal fencing—this could be a premeditated attempt to derail public sentiment during the bypoll season,” he alleged.