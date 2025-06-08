Illegal fence electrocutes teen to death in Nilambur; politicians say suspicious activity ahead of bypolls

MALAPPURAM: A 15-year-old boy died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence set up to trap wild boars in Vazhikadavu, near Nilambur. The deceased youth has been identified as Ananthu, also known as Jithu; he was a Class 10 student.

According to initial investigations, Jithu and his friends had gone to a stream after playing football. While navigating through a private property, three of the boys came in contact with a live electric wire reportedly installed by the landowner to kill wild boars.

One of them, Jithu, died on the spot; two others, Yadhu Krishnan and Sachu, suffered injuries, with Sachu currently in critical condition. The fourth friend managed to escape and alerted the locals.

Residents quickly intervened, disconnecting the power supply and rushing the injured to the hospital. However, Jithu was declared dead at the scene.

Police have since filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two individuals allegedly involved in setting up the illegal electric trap have been arrested. Locals claim this was not their first attempt at illegally targeting wildlife using stolen electricity from KSEB lines.