Tiger falls into pit chasing dog, rescued

IDUKKI: After an hours-long effort, the forest officials on Sunday rescued a tiger which fell into a pit dug inside a cardamom plantation at Kadukka City near Myladumpara in Kattappana.

The tiger which strayed into the residential area had accidentally fallen into the pit while chasing a pet dog at 5.30 am on Sunday. The plantation owner Sunny had dug the pit to deposit trash and other waste items.

Sunny who heard the dog’s barking, rushed to the pit to find the tiger and dog in it. He informed the forest department, and officials from the Periyar Tiger Reserve reached the location and darted the animal. Following this, the officials rescued the tiger and transported it in a cage to the Periyar Tiger Reserve for treatment.

The officials said that after providing treatment, the animal will be released into the Periyar Tiger Reserve forest. The dog which had also fallen in the pit along with the tiger was also rescued by the forest team.