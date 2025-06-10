Delayed report of landslide in Wayanad’s Karimattom forest sparks major concern

KALPETTA: A landslide that struck the Karimattom forest near Chooralmala in Wayanad has come to light days after its occurrence, sparking concern among environmental experts and forest authorities. The landslide, specifically in the Nilambur forest range, triggered by heavy rainfall on May 28 was reported to the authorities only on May 30, resulting in a delayed assessment of the damage.

The landslip occurred in an uninhabited stretch of forestland that technically falls within the boundary of the Malappuram district. No casualties or property damage were reported in the region devoid of human settlements. Following the initial report, an emergency meeting was convened on the same day under the leadership of the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. A field inspection was carried out on May 31 by a joint team from the District Disaster Management Authority Core Committee and the Mundakkai Forest Station, that confirmed that the landslide was of moderate scale.