Delayed report of landslide in Wayanad’s Karimattom forest sparks major concern

KALPETTA: A landslide that struck the Karimattom forest near Chooralmala in Wayanad has come to light days after its occurrence, sparking concern among environmental experts and forest authorities. The landslide, specifically in the Nilambur forest range, triggered by heavy rainfall on May 28 was reported to the authorities only on May 30, resulting in a delayed assessment of the damage.
The landslip occurred in an uninhabited stretch of forestland that technically falls within the boundary of the Malappuram district. No casualties or property damage were reported in the region devoid of human settlements. Following the initial report, an emergency meeting was convened on the same day under the leadership of the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. A field inspection was carried out on May 31 by a joint team from the District Disaster Management Authority Core Committee and the Mundakkai Forest Station, that confirmed that the landslide was of moderate scale.
Though it posed no immediate threat, officials have flagged the potential risk of further slips in the coming weeks with monsoon intensifying. “This is a forested and ecologically fragile zone. While there is no threat to people, such events underline the importance of constant monitoring, especially during monsoon,” said a senior forest official, who was part of the inspection team.
Notably, the Karimattom estate area, close to the present site, had witnessed a similar landslide in 1984. The latest slip near Chooralmala adds to the growing list of geologically sensitive locations in the region, which saw a devastating landslide in 2024 that buried parts of two nearby villages. Environmentalists warn that recurring landslides are symptomatic of broader climatic and ecological changes. The delayed discovery of the landslip has prompted calls for improved early warning systems and real-time monitoring in landslide-prone zones.
Officials confirmed that a comprehensive report will soon be submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority. In the meantime, local authorities are ramping up monsoon preparedness measures, including awareness campaigns, soil stability assessments and the deployment of rapid response teams in vulnerable areas around Chooralmala and the broader Wayanad region. The incident was brought to the attention of the District Emergency Management Department by the local village officer.
Meanwhile, District Collector D R Meghasree has clarified that the landslide reported in the region poses no threat to nearby residential areas. She also noted that a tributary of Chaliyar river, originating from the same hillock, flows through Aranappuzha region. Despite this, there is currently no evidence of obstruction or threat to water flow or local communities.
Call for caution
No casualties were reported as landslip occurred in an uninhabited stretch of forestland
Environmentalists warn that recurring landslides are symptomatic of broader climatic, ecological changes
The delayed discovery of the landslip prompted calls for improved early warning systems & real-time monitoring in landslide-prone zones