Kerala: NIA interrogates two suspected PLGA members in KFDC office attack case

KOCHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated two suspected members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the banned CPI (Maoist), in connection with the attack on the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office in Wayanad in September 2023.

The two accused—Santhosh Kumar A alias Raja of Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, and H S Ravindra alias Manojage of Sringeri, Karnataka—were taken into NIA custody for five days. Santhosh was arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Tamil Nadu last year, while Ravindra had surrendered to police in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, in January this year. “During the investigation, evidence of their involvement in the Wayanad attack was established. The NIA Court in Kochi granted custody of the accused for five days. They were later produced in court and remanded in judicial custody,” sources said.