Seawater testing underway along Kannur coast amid fears of contamination

KANNUR: In the aftermath of cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503 catching fire off the Kerala coast, seawater samples are being collected and tested along the coastal regions of Kannur district amid fears of chemical contamination.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board is leading the operation following reports that several containers, potentially carrying hazardous materials, may have fallen into the Arabian Sea.

Preliminary data indicates that 157 of the ship’s containers contained dangerous substances, including acid, lithium batteries, turpentine, and even gunpowder – all highly flammable and environmentally hazardous.

“Immediate water sampling has been initiated from Payyambalam Beach, Vadakara, Azhikkal, and surrounding coastal areas,” said a senior Pollution Control Board officer. “We are treating this as a serious environmental risk,” he said.

An official at Azhikkal Port, just 44 nautical miles from the accident site, confirmed receiving alerts regarding four categories of dangerous goods on board. “Some of these chemicals are known to ignite spontaneously under certain conditions,” the official said.

Residents and local fishing communities have also expressed anxiety over the possible impact on marine life and water safety. Authorities assure that public health will be prioritised as testing and containment measures continue in full swing.