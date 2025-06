Instances of approvers, particularly in NIA cases, turning hostile are extremely rare. The NIA submitted a certificate under Section 308 of CrPC, which deals with the trial of a person who fails to comply with the conditions of pardon before the NIA Court last month.

“The certificate submitted by the prosecutor is accepted and the witness is made an accused in this case, for which a separate trial is to be conducted,” the court ordered.

Originally the sixth accused, Shihab was made an approver and designated the 32nd prosecution witness. He failed to appear when initially summoned for trial and eventually turned hostile during witness examination.

‘Counterfeit notes printed in Pak, smuggled into India’

According to the NIA, the counterfeit notes seized were printed in Pakistan and smuggled into India with the intent to destabilise the Indian economy. As per the investigation, Pradeep and Haji had travelled to Abu Dhabi in June 2011, met Aboobacker and procured the fake currency.

The NIA probe had revealed that Dawood’s close aide Aftab Batki was controlling his FICN business from the UAE. Batki was made accused in a similar case related to FICN seizure from Nedumbassery in 2013. The investigation revealed that origin of FICNs in both cases were linked to Dawood’s syndicate in the UAE.