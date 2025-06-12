Kerala bets big on 3x3 basketball as U-23 national championship begins today

KOCHI: Fast, fierce, and built for the streets — 3x3 basketball is all set to make a splash as Kerala hosts India’s first-ever U-23 3x3 national basketball championship, beginning on Thursday at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi.
The three-day showdown will see 28 men’s and 21 women’s teams vying for glory in a format that promises raw energy, tighter play, and lightning-fast decisions. For Kerala, a state long known for its basketball pedigree, this is more than just another tournament. It is a push to transform basketball from a court game to a culture.
“We’ve always had great players. But basketball hasn’t broken into our streets like cricket or football,” says P J Sunny, life-president of Kerala Basketball Association (KBA). “3x3 changes that. It’s lean, portable, and exciting. You can play it anywhere — even outside your home.”
What makes 3x3 tick?
Unlike the traditional five-a-side game, 3x3 basketball is tailored for the fast and the furious. Each team fields just three players, plus one substitute, playing on a half court with one hoop. No coaches. No tactical timeouts. Just 10 minutes of non-stop action, or until one team hits 21 points. “It’s a player’s game. There’s no coach yelling instructions. It’s all instinct and team chemistry. That’s what makes it thrilling — for both players and spectators,” Sunny explains.
Field goals are worth just one or two points (instead of the traditional two or three), and the game uses a size-6 ball, typically used in women’s games but weighted like a men’s ball for speed and control.
From backyards to Olympics
3x3 basketball has its roots in the gritty street courts of 1980s America — born not in academies but in neighbourhoods, parks, and high school gyms. But it took a global leap only in the last 15 years.
FIBA, the sport’s world body, began standardising the format in the late 2000s, with test events at the 2007 Asian Indoor Games and trials in Indonesia and the Dominican Republic in 2008.
The sport’s official debut came in 2009 at the Asian Youth Games in Singapore.
From there, it has been a dream run. In 2010, the format was premiered at the Youth Olympics in Singapore, then the first FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Athens (2012) happened. It was included in the European Games (2015), made Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 (delayed due to the pandemic and held in 2021) and featured in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
“From pickup games to the podium — that’s the story of 3x3,” says K O Oommen, a key figure in Kerala’s basketball scene.
“It’s accessible, scalable, and now, unstoppable.” As the tournament tips off on Thursday, the Kerala women’s team will face Goa at 10 am, followed by a crunch tie against Punjab at 5 pm, with league-stage progression at stake. Day 1 features 56 matches — 22 women’s and 34 men’s games — across two courts, running from 8 am to 8 pm. The event will be inaugurated by KBA chief patron Dr Viju Jacob. KBA president Jacob Joseph will preside over the function.
But the tournament isn’t just about medals. It’s about momentum, say KBA officials.
“We need the galleries full again. We need people to show up, cheer, and make basketball a community event. This format can do it. We just need to embrace it,” Oommen says. With its compact setup, community-first vibe, and Olympic status, 3x3 could be the game that finally takes basketball from elite courts to Kerala’s everyday corners. And Kochi, this week, is where that bounce begins.
FIBA 3x3 Core Rules
Played on a half-court with one basket
Uses a size-6 basketball (the same size as the women’s game) but with the weight of a men’s basketball
Each team consists of four players: three on the court and one substitute
All teams must have three players to start the game