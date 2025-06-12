Kerala bets big on 3x3 basketball as U-23 national championship begins today

KOCHI: Fast, fierce, and built for the streets — 3x3 basketball is all set to make a splash as Kerala hosts India’s first-ever U-23 3x3 national basketball championship, beginning on Thursday at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi.

The three-day showdown will see 28 men’s and 21 women’s teams vying for glory in a format that promises raw energy, tighter play, and lightning-fast decisions. For Kerala, a state long known for its basketball pedigree, this is more than just another tournament. It is a push to transform basketball from a court game to a culture.

“We’ve always had great players. But basketball hasn’t broken into our streets like cricket or football,” says P J Sunny, life-president of Kerala Basketball Association (KBA). “3x3 changes that. It’s lean, portable, and exciting. You can play it anywhere — even outside your home.”