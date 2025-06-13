Kerala HC issues order to arrest Liberia-flagged vessel anchored at Vizhinjam

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest of Liberia-flagged MV MSC MANASA F along with its hull, tackle, engine, machinery spares, gear, apparel, paraphernalia, furniture, etc., presently anchored at Vizhinjam Port. The order will remain in effect until a total of Rs 6 crore is deposited by the company in the High Court.

Justice MA Abdul Hakhim issued the order on the admiralty suit filed by five exporters who lost their consignment following the shipwreck. Advocate Joy Thattil Ittoop, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that each of them has lost certain containers.

The shipping company does not have any movable or immovable properties within the territory of India, and hence, they are entitled to invoke the admiralty jurisdiction of the court for the arrest and detention of the vessel. They submitted that if adequate safeguards are not made till the furnishing of the security, they will be put to irreparable loss and injury.

The court made it clear that the Warrant of Arrest would be withdrawn, and the conditional order of arrest would automatically be vacated once the amount is deposited or security is furnished by the company in the court, without any further order.