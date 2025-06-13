Oil spill from fire-damaged container ship may reach Kerala coast by June 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned the state government that the oil spill from the fire-damaged cargo vessel Wan Hai 503 could reach Kerala coast by Saturday, triggering a potential environmental crisis.
As per the simulated forecast by INCOIS, the ocean information service provider under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the oil spill could begin washing ashore between Chavakkad and Kochi by June 14 and Ernakulam coast by June 15.
The simulation based on the presumed spill of 100 tonnes of fuel oil starting Wednesday (June 11) was conducted using advanced forecasting models by INCOIS. The agency has warned the state government of potential shoreline contamination and ecological damage owing to the oil spill and has advised immediate response from local authorities.
The warning comes three days after the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel Wan Hai 503 caught fire following a container explosion on June 9, approximately 70 nautical miles off the Kozhikode coast. The vessel, which was en route to Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port from Colombo, remains unmanned and adrift.
INCOIS, working in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, activated its Search and Rescue Aid Tool (SARAT) and Oil Spill Trajectory System to simulate drift patterns and guide emergency responses.
In addition to the oil spill concerns, the drift of containers and debris pose navigational and safety risks.
‘Coastal surveillance enhanced from Ernakulam to Kozhikode’
Incois’ sarat model estimates a 60% probability that overboard containers or debris may reach the shore between Thalassery and Kochi within the next four to six days, especially on the stretch from Kozhikode to Kochi.
“All arrangements are in place and we have enhanced coastal surveillance along the coastline from Ernakulam to Kozhikode,” said an official.
“The rapid response team under the district disaster management authorities is ready for emergency containment if any oil spill contamination occurs on the Kerala coast. It’s a multi-disciplinary effort and various departments are on high alert,” said the official.