THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s a shocker! In what could prompt immediate action, the state women and child development (WCD) department has identified 140 child labour hotspots across the state, a majority of them in Ernakulam.

The hotspots were identified in a statewide survey to trace children engaged in labour and begging, and those living on the streets. The WCD conducted 704 rescue drives in the previous financial year — a majority of them in Kannur — during which 56 children were rescued and given rehabilitation support.

This was part of the Saranabalyam project launched in 2017 to locate and rehabilitate children trapped in labour. In recent years, the project was strengthened by linking it with ‘Kaval Plus’, which enabled more sustained interventions through coordination with the police, labour, education and health departments.

The highest number of hotspots were identified in Ernakulam (30) and Idukki (13), and the least in Palakkad and Kozhikode (4 each).

“There were no cases of child labour recorded in the last year. We identified the hotspots from earlier cases and by monitoring probable areas like settlements of migrant labourers who come with families, border regions, plantations and during festivals,” said WCD director Haritha V Kumar.

Child labour hotspots will be monitored through regular inspections: Officials

“Children found engaged in labour or living in unsafe conditions are removed immediately and provided shelter, care, rehabilitation and repatriation through the Child Welfare Committee,” Haritha said. “Anyone who notices a child in distress or engaged in labour can report it by calling the child helpline at 1098,” Haritha said.

Another official said instances of child labour involving Keralites are very rare, though not entirely absent. “Most children found at risk are from other states who came here with their families and are more vulnerable to exploitation. Here, people are more sensitised. There is greater awareness about education,” said the official. “In some districts, data may show identified hotspots but no rescues.

This is because these involve children working with their parents in non-strenuous roles that do not strictly qualify as child labour. Rescuing such children unnecessarily may do more harm than good. It is ensured these children are well taken care of in their homes. Surveillance, awareness and rehabilitation are more effective than relying solely on punitive action,” the official said.