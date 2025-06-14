Palakkad colony plunges into grief over death of Shraddha Dhavan in Ahmedabad plane crash

PALAKKAD: The Ahmedabad plane crash has cast a deep pall of sorrow over Nila Nagar colony at Olavakkode in Palakkad. Among the victims was Shraddha Dhavan, 45, wife of Rajesh C K, whose parents have been long-time residents of the colony.

Rajesh is the youngest of three sons of Narayanan K and Shobhana C K, who reside at Shreyas Home in the colony.

The news reached them through the newspaper, said residents. “I saw Shraddha’s name among the victims and immediately called Narayanan sir, who is in Australia with his eldest son. When he confirmed the tragic news, we were all shocked and saddened,” said Sujith S, a retired school principal and former president of the Nila Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

The news spread through the association’s social media group and was shared widely across other community groups as residents came together to express their grief.

Shraddha, a native of Mumbai, had been serving as a flight attendant with Air India, working alongside her husband Rajesh.