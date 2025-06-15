Kerala

Jamaat-e-Islami poses a threat to society: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The chief minister alleged that the UDF is now trying to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been marginalised by all dominant sections of Muslim community, for the sake of ‘four’ votes.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF candidate M Swaraj during the election campaign at Edakkara on Saturday
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF candidate M Swaraj during the election campaign at Edakkara on SaturdayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again launched a scathing attack on Jamaat-e-Islami in his election campaign in Nilambur terming it a group that poses a threat to society. He was addressing a public meeting in Vazhikadavu, Nilambur.

“The country and society will not accept those who have no love for a democratic society and do not conform to today’s methods and practices. Jamaat-e-Islami is one such organisation,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister alleged that the UDF is now trying to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been marginalised by all dominant sections of Muslim community, for the sake of ‘four’ votes.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Jamaat-e-Islami

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com