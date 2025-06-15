Mystery shrouds death of tribal woman reportedly killed by wild tusker

IDUKKI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 42-year-old tribal woman, who was reportedly killed by a wild elephant in Meenmutty under the Muthirapuzha forest section in Peermade. The forensic surgeon, who conducted the postmortem on Saturday indicated that preliminary findings pointed to a murder.
However, the police are yet to confirm the murder, and the suspect Binu, 48, husband of the deceased Seetha, 42, of Thottapura in Peermade, has not yet been taken into custody.
Police said that they haven’t yet received the postmortem report from the surgeon confirming it as a murder. “Once we receive the report officially, further steps will be taken,” they said.
It is also learnt that a team comprising the forest, police and forensic officials will inspect the location to confirm whether she was killed by a tusker, and to collect evidence.
As per the statement given by Binu to the forest officials, the family comprising Seetha, Binu and their two sons had gone to the forest on Friday to collect nutmeg. While they were heading to the forest, a rogue jumbo which was standing on their route attacked Seetha. She was thrown away and trampled by the jumbo. Though Binu tried to rescue her, he was thrown away by the tusker.
However, primary findings in the postmortem held at the Taluk hospital in Peermade, revealed that her body bore multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, some of which had pierced her lungs, along with severe trauma to the head, indicating that her skull was repeatedly struck against a rough surface.