Mystery shrouds death of tribal woman reportedly killed by wild tusker

IDUKKI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 42-year-old tribal woman, who was reportedly killed by a wild elephant in Meenmutty under the Muthirapuzha forest section in Peermade. The forensic surgeon, who conducted the postmortem on Saturday indicated that preliminary findings pointed to a murder.

However, the police are yet to confirm the murder, and the suspect Binu, 48, husband of the deceased Seetha, 42, of Thottapura in Peermade, has not yet been taken into custody.

Police said that they haven’t yet received the postmortem report from the surgeon confirming it as a murder. “Once we receive the report officially, further steps will be taken,” they said.