‘Needs to do more’: Thrikkakara Coop Hospital rapped for straying from vision

KOCHI: When the Thrikkakara Municipal Co-operative Hospital was launched on June 13, 1999, the goal was clear—offer affordable treatment to local residents, especially those priced out of the booming private healthcare system.

Now, 27 years on, the hospital stands as the only one in Kerala established under the People’s Plan project of a local body. But has it delivered on the cooperative vision it promised?

The hospital, which began with just two doctors and two nurses, now sees around 800 patients daily, with 28 doctors and 15 consultants on board. It claims to charge only a third of the cost compared to private hospitals. But critics say a co-operative hospital has to do more than just treat patients cheaply.

“Expert treatment at low cost is welcome. But this hospital was born out of a decentralised development model. It should do more in preventive healthcare and public health,” said M M Abbas, a public health activist and founding promoter of the hospital.

“Being a cooperative doesn’t just mean being non-profit. It must stick to its founding principles — democracy, autonomy, community focus.”Abbas was the local coordinator of the People’s Plan when the hospital was conceived. He recalls how the Thrikkakara panchayat set apart an old building and `50,000 from its annual project funds. “We bought an X-ray machine with `6 lakh from the district panchayat. Most of the funding came from public money, not just member contributions. So, this is not just a members’ institution. It should be treated — and run — as an arm of the public health system,” he said.