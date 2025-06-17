The return of Theeyattu: Pallipurathu Kavu rekindles an ancient fire

KOCHI: Amid the bustle of modern life, an ancient ritual art form is not just surviving but finding new life in a quiet pocket of Kottayam town. Theeyattu, a vibrant dance-drama traditionally performed within the hallowed confines of Bhadrakali temples, is witnessing a remarkable revival. Once a rare spectacle, this sacred performance now lights up the Pallipurathu Kavu in Kottayam almost every day, offering a vivid glimpse into Kerala’s rich spiritual and artistic heritage.

Theeyattu, which intricately narrates the ferocious battle between Goddess Bhadrakali and the demon Darikasura, culminating in the goddess’ triumphant victory, is primarily known for its two forms: Bhadrakali Theeyattu and Ayyappan Theeyaattu. The Bhadrakali form, the focus of the revival, remains largely confined to a small geographical pocket stretching from Kottayam to Vaikom and is performed exclusively by the Theeyattunni community. The Ayyappan Theeyattu, which depicts the story of Lord Ayyappa, though has been much popular in the northern parts throughout.

Sasidharan Sharma, a 70-year-old artist from the Theeyattunni community, corroborates this surge, stating, “Earlier, there were only a few offerings at the temple, but now the Theeyattu offerings have gone up substantially. While ‘Nadel Theeyattu’ is performed on almost all days, an average of 60 ‘Valiya Theeyattu’ performances are held at the temple a year.” Sharma, who has been consistently performing the ritualistic art at Pallipurathu Kavu since 2022, now stages an impressive 200 plays a year, a testament to the art form’s renewed popularity.

“Bhadrakali Theeyattu is performed exclusively by a particular community — Theeyattunnis. Presently only four or five families are performing the art. This highlights the critical importance of temples like Pallipurathu Kavu in sustaining the artistic lineage,” he adds.

“Now on most days, offerings are being done at Pallipurathu Kavu,” observes writer Manoj Kuroor, also the head of the Malayalam Department at NSS College and a scholar deeply connected to Kerala’s performing arts. “People too have become much more religious, which drives the demand for these offerings.”