Three dead, widespread damage as heavy rain batters Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain and strong winds have led to three fatalities and widespread damage, especially in the northern districts of Kerala. The casualties were reported in Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kasaragod.

Several homes were damaged, power outages were widespread, and waterlogging affected vast areas in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Kannur districts, all of which were placed under a red alert on Monday. Coastal erosion caused significant damage to houses in Kannamali in Ernakulam.

In response to continued downpours, authorities opened the shutters of the Ponmudi Dam in Idukki. They have issued a warning to residents living along the Panniyar River, a tributary of Periyar to remain vigilant. Water levels of rivers such as Manimala, Bharathapuzha, Nileswaram, Mogral, and Uppala have exceeded dangerous levels.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations for the next two days. An orange alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert is in place for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Tuesday.

Coastal areas can expect strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 km/h. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to the squally weather and high wave alert. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist across the state until June 22.