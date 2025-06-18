Family of Ahmedabad plane crash victim from Kerala awaiting DNA results

PATHANAMTHITTA: The family of Ranjitha R Nair, 39, who lost her life in the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, continues to await confirmation of her identity through DNA testing, at their family home in Pullad.

Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan said Ranjitha’s brother, Ratheesh, who travelled to Ahmedabad, has provided a DNA sample. However, the results have not yet been released. Due to the severe burns sustained in the crash, DNA testing remains the only reliable method of identification. The repatriation of the body and funeral arrangements hinge on the outcome of these tests.

Her family members had initially hoped to receive the confirmation by Monday, but delays in the testing process have extended their wait. Ratheesh and a relative, Unnikrishnan, are currently in Ahmedabad, coordinating with authorities to expedite the procedure. The continued uncertainty has placed an emotional strain on the family, who are eager to bring Ranjitha home for the final rites.