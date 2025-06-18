Rain claims two more lives, extensive damage in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rain-related incidents have claimed two more lives and caused widespread damage across the state. Extensive waterlogging was reported in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts.

The fatalities were reported from Kozhikode and Kasaragod, where a three-year-old child and a 63-year-old man drowned, respectively.

Between June 15 and 17, the highest rainfall was recorded at Mundakkai in Wayanad with 594 mm, followed by Valamthodu in Malappuram with 572 mm.

Several rivers, including the Manimala, Korapuzha, Nileswaram, Mogral, and Uppala, have breached danger levels.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kannur and Kasaragod, and an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Though the intensity of rainfall has slightly decreased, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday. An orange alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert is in place for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Rain or thundershowers are likely to continue in many parts of the state until June 23. Strong surface winds, with speeds occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph, are expected to persist till Thursday.