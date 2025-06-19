CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of debris as cargo ship burns off Kerala coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the cargo vessel Wan Hai 503, which was involved in a maritime accident off Kerala coast, has been shifted 57 nautical miles away from shore, and efforts are ongoing to tow it further out to sea. Despite the relocation, fire and smoke are still reportedly emanating from the ship.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister warned that debris from the vessel, including containers that fell overboard, could wash up along the southern coast of Ernakulam district and the shores of Alappuzha and Kollam. The alert was based on information received from the Indian Coast Guard and the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited.

“If you see any object suspected to be from the shipwreck, do not touch it. Maintain a distance of at least 200 m and immediately call the emergency number 112 or inform the State Disaster Management Authority,” Pinarayi said.

As of Wednesday morning, 65 containers linked to the accident had already been recovered from the shore and moved to various ports. Additionally, 21 barrels found in the Vizhinjam and Kovalam areas of Thiruvananthapuram have been safely relocated to Vizhinjam port. Two more barrels believed to be from the vessel were found on the coast of Alappad in Kollam and at Kumbala and Koippadi in Kasaragod district.

The State Disaster Management Authority has launched a dedicated web applicationwhich allows citizens to report shipwreck-related objects found on land or sea. Users can submit their name, contact number, a description of the object, its location or nearest landmark, and photographs.