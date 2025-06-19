Dalits still treated as slaves by Sanatana Dharma: Rapper Vedan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rapper Vedan said he faces challenges walking the path paved by Ayyankali and Ambedkar, but vowed to continue moving forward with courage. He was speaking at the 84th death anniversary event of social reformer Ayyankali, organised by the KPMS district committee at Olympia Hall, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Vedan also offered a floral tribute at the Venganur Ayyankali Smrithi Mandapam on Wednesday morning.

While speaking at the event, Vedan pointed out that the casteist society of Kerala celebrates Ambedkar and Ayyankali as leaders of a particular community and that must change. He said the community is yet to grow into an organised group capable of questioning political parties, and added that there is a need to resist the politics of Sanatana Dharma that divides people, especially marginalised communities.

He added that Dalits are still treated as slaves by Sanatana Dharma and that a time should come when events like this are celebrated by a diverse audience in a larger venue. “We are becoming divided ourselves. The lack of fraternity encouraged by extreme Sanatana Dharma has crept into us too. What I witnessed here today is proof of that. Next time when such an event is organised, I hope to see it held in a bigger venue with participation from a broader audience,” he said.

Vedan also said he would rather call Ayyankali a Mahaveeran (great warrior) than a mahatma (a revered person). “It is unfortunate that we are remembering someone as great as Ayyankali from such a small room. He should be celebrated in a way that the world recognises him. A time will come when the mainstream accepts him,” he said.

The event was inaugurated by KPMS General Secretary Alangode Surendran. Vedan was honoured at the event. When presented with the Ayyankali’s ‘Thalappavu’ (head gear), he respectfully declined to wear it, saying he did not feel worthy. He performed two songs at the event, one based on a poem by Poykayil Appachan, and another, his own rap number titled ‘Kondal’.