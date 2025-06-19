Israel-Iran conflict hits Kerala-Gulf flight services, ticket rates skyrocket

KOZHIKODE: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has severely disrupted flight services from Kerala to several West Asian countries. Following the closure of Iran’s airspace, six flights between Gulf countries and Kannur were cancelled on Wednesday. Similar disruptions were reported at Kochi, Karipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports. Services to Dubai and Sharjah were the most affected.

On Tuesday, two flights each between Abu Dhabi and Thiruvananthapuram, and Sharjah and Kozhikode, were cancelled. The situation escalated on Wednesday, with six flights from Kannur grounded. Additionally, four services each from Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram were called off. All cancelled flights were operated by Air India and Air India Express between Kerala and Sharjah - Dubai.

Several other flights between Kerala’s four international airports and various GCC countries were delayed by hours. Authorities at Dubai International Airport had earlier warned of significant delays and cancellations due to airspace restrictions over Iran, Iraq, and Syria, urging passengers to check with airlines for the latest updates. However, Airports Authority of India has not issued any such advisory.

Meanwhile, expatriate organisations, including the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), and Kerala Pravasi Sangham have voiced concerns over a sharp spike in ticket prices amid the crisis. They alleged that passengers are being forced to pay exorbitant fares to travel to Gulf countries.

“As we know, the Israel-Iran conflict is affecting expatriates from Kerala severely. Many flights between Kerala and GCC countries, especially to Dubai and Sharjah, are being cancelled without prior notice. The most affected are Kannur and Karipur airports.

Numerous Malayalis are stranded both in the Gulf and in Kerala due to these cancellations. We are planning protests against the airlines for cancelling services without any intimation,” said KMCC state committee member Sainudheen Cheleri. Adding to the crisis is the summer vacation period in Gulf countries, during which airlines have reportedly hiked fares. “Like every year, this steep hike is mostly targeted at Kerala. The increased fares, which began this week as part of the cancellation of flights, are expected to continue until mid-August. We are not sure when this conflict will end. However, the flight companies have already increased their fares aiming at school vacation in Gulf countries. We have raised the issues to the Central government many times. But no action was taken,” said Kerala Pravasi Sangham state committee member C V Iqbal.