Malayali mountaineer stuck on Mount Denali in US

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sheikh Hassan Khan, a famous mountaineer hailing from Pathanamthitta, is reportedly stranded on Mount Denali, North America’s highest peak, due to severe storms and harsh weather conditions.

Hassan embarked on the Denali expedition with a fellow climber from Tamil Nadu, aiming to raise the national flag in tribute to the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor.

However, adverse conditions, including strong winds, have delayed their progress, and they got stuck at Camp 5 of Mount Denali.

His desperate message, shared on Twitter by a user, called for prayers and urgent intervention.

“I am on an expedition to Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America. We are stuck in a severe storm at 17,000 feet with less food and water to survive. Only God can help us now. Please ask all to pray,” the message read. Responding swiftly, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter, tagging External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, for immediate assistance.

“I’ve alerted @DrSJaishankar and his team. I am also tagging @IndianEmbassyUS to please help. Stay Safe,” tweeted Chandrasekhar.