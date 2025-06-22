Land identified in Kozhikode most suitable for AIIMS, says Kerala government

KOCHI: At a time when Union minister Suresh Gopi has cast doubts on Kozhikode being selected to host the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, the state government has reaffirmed its decision in an affidavit, filed with the High Court, stating that the land in Kinaloor is most suitable for the premier institution. The government also said that the allegation that Kasaragod and other districts have been neglected in considering the site has no standing.

The affidavit was filed in response to petitions challenging the decision. One of the petitioners — AIIMS Kasaragod Janakeeya Koottayma — sought a directive to resubmit a list to include Kasaragod as a potential site for the establishment of the medical institution, while Greater Piravom Development Forum, Ernakulam, sought to explore the feasibility of proposing land owned by the state government -- the first respondent -- at Mevalloor Newsprint Nagar at Velloor as an alternative.

Opposing the pleas, the deputy secretary of the health department said the state has chosen Kinaloor as the most suitable location for establishing the AIIMS, considering various factors. Moreover, the government has taken all possible steps to develop medical facilities across the state, without discrimination.

Action is being taken for establishing a medical college in Kasaragod district. The application has been submitted to the National Medical Commission and the government plans to enrol 50 students in the 2025-26 academic year itself, the official said.

Last year, secretary of the central ministry of health and family welfare was requested to depute a team to study feasibility of the land earmarked in Kerala.

Further, in a letter of the minister of health, the Union finance ministry was requested to give its ‘in principle’ approval for the AIIMS in Kerala and to include the same in the next phase of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Project updates