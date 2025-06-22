Savad Sha, ‘hailed’ by men’s rights activists, arrested again

THRISSUR: Savad Sha, who was arrested for exposing nudity in KSRTC bus and later greeted by Mens’ rights activists when he came out of jail, was arrested again by Thrissur East police on Friday for molesting a woman inside a KSRTC bus. Soon after the reports about the arrest emerged, the victim in the earlier case, came out against the cyber bullying she faced after Savad’s arrest in the first incident.

Savad, of Vadakara, was arrested on Friday based on a complaint filed by a woman that she was molested in a Malappuram-bound KSRTC bus on June 14. It was exactly two years ago that Savad was arrested by the police based on a video posted by a woman on social media.

She had alleged that while travelling from Thrissur to Ernakulam, Savad exposed himself inside the tightly packed bus on the move and engaged in lewd sexual acts. The issue became a major debate in the state as men’s rights activists supported Savad.

They alleged that she was trying to get followers and taking advantage of the laws. In the latest case, Savad was remanded by the court for 14 days.