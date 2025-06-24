Jealous rage ends in murder as husband confesses to stabbing wife's lover

KOCHI: The death of a 32-year-old man in Edakochi on Monday night, initially reported as an accident, has turned out to be a murder, with police taking a couple into custody on Tuesday.

Ashik, a native of Edakochi, was found severely injured inside a parked fish truck in an isolated area. He was rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital, where he was declared dead. The doctors who examined Ashik found that he had suffered a serious wound on his thigh and died due to excessive bleeding.

According to police, a woman from Palluruthy alerted the residents and rushed Ashik to the hospital. “She claimed that Ashik contacted her and sought help, stating that he had suffered serious injuries following an accident. However, we were doubtful about her version. We conducted a preliminary investigation about the woman,” a police officer said.

Soon after, police took the woman and her husband, identified as Shihas, into custody. According to officers at the Palluruthy police station, the woman was having an extramarital relationship with Ashik. “The deceased was a driver working with interstate goods vehicles. He often met the woman at isolated places.