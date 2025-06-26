Kerala NGO breathes fresh life into Koyilandy hookah

KOZHIKODE: In Koyilandy, tucked away in Kerala’s Malabar coast, time once stood still with the hiss of hot metal, the scent of molten wax, and the clang of hammer on brass. For over 300 years, this sleepy town has helped shape an extraordinary symbol of cross-cultural legacy, royal indulgence, and skilled craftsmanship passed down like a sacred chant through generations.
And, after a period in obscurity and neglect, the Malabar hookah — also known as the Koyilandy hookah — is now seeing a revival, with interest from both domestic and international buyers.
These are no ordinary hookahs. Forged by the Mooshari community and finished with oversize coconut shells and ornamental brass work, they were once treasured in the Arabian Peninsula. They graced Bedouin tents and palaces alike, and were carried across the sea by Yemeni traders, who settled in Malabar centuries ago.
But history, like smoke, often fades. And so nearly did this craft, until a chance documentary project by The Archival and Research Project (ARPO), a Kerala-based non-profit, unearthed not just an artifact, but a spark of revival. It turned into a mission to rescue a dying art. “We were documenting the last of the hookah-makers,” says Sruthin Lal, ARPO’s executive director. “But once we saw the beauty of the process and the heartbreak behind its decline, we knew we couldn’t walk away.”
Rather than lament the loss, the team chose to act. ARPO created a digital presence for the Koyilandy hookah, and offered online promotions, featured it in niche design and heritage media and, more importantly, rebranded it as a luxury collectible steeped in history.
This has been good news for 72-year-old Hashim, a long-time exporter who had been sitting on unsold stock after Covid closed international borders. “I had given up,” he says. “I thought no one would ever want these again.” Within months, however, Hashim sold dozens of hookahs. Buyers ranged from industrialists and authors to an ambassador and a Padma Bhushan awardee. The Malabar hookah was back not as a mass product, but as a timeless heirloom.
Unlike modern glass hookahs, the Koyilandy version uses massive coconut shells as internal water chambers. “The shell acts as a natural filter,” explains artisan Chandrashekaran Mooshari. They still use wax, clay, and wood to make the brass moulds by hand. It’s labour intensive, but worth it. The intricate patterns etched on the hookahs — including floral patterns and Arabic calligraphy — tell stories of cultural confluence: Involving Chinese metal traders, Arab merchants, and Mooshari skill.
Today, only a few families continue the tradition. But, ARPO is expanding its efforts: Documenting the process in detail and exploring online marketplaces to take the product global again. Hashim, for his part, is hopeful. “These hookahs built homes, married off daughters, and put food on the table. I thought that chapter was closed. But maybe it was just waiting to be rewritten.”
Shamil Ibrahim, one of the key members behind the Malabar hookah initiative, says, “While we’ve managed to create a platform for artisans to sell their craft, the real challenge lies in the dwindling number of skilled makers. However, we are making every effort to generate strong demand for the product, hoping this will encourage more people to take up the craft or inspire families who once proudly practised hookah-making to return to it.”
“The hookahs are available in three standard sizes: 16, 18, and 20 inches. When someone buys a Koyilandy hookah, they’re not just purchasing a beautiful artifact, they’re helping to preserve a piece of world heritage and revive a centuries-old tradition from this region,” Shamil adds.
Tracing history
Known as ‘Malabar hookah,’ once popular in the Arabian Peninsula
300 years of craftsmanship
Originated in Koyilandy, a coastal town in Malabar
Crafted by the Mooshari community, renowned brass artisans
Symbol of royalty, heritage, and skilled labour passed across generations
Traded by Yemeni settlers, embraced by Bedouins and royals alike
Carried through maritime trade routes by Arab and Chinese merchants
Oversized coconut shells used as natural water chambers
Crafted using traditional materials: Wax, wood, clay and hand-beaten brass
Each piece etched with Arabic and floral motifs, telling stories of
cultural confluence