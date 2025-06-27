SFI national conference begins on Kozhikode Beach

KOZHIKODE: The 18th All-India conference of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) began at Kozhikode Beach with the flag-hoisting ceremony. Hundreds of delegates, torchbearers, and leaders gathered near the beach at the specially named Palestine Solidarity Nagar (Aspin Courtyard), where the main venue—Sitaram Yechury and Nepaldev Bhattacharya Manch—has been set up.

The flags and torches were brought in from places of historic significance in the student movement, symbolising sacrifices and continuity of struggle.

The flagpole from the K V Sudheesh Memorial in Koothuparamba was received by treasurer M Mehboob. The flag from the Dheeraj Rajendran Memorial in Painavu was received by All India president V P Sanu, and the torch from the Somu-Sempu Memorial in Madurai was received by secretary Mayukh Biswas. Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who is also chairman of the reception committee, hoisted the conference flag, officially marking the beginning of the four-day event.

The formal inauguration of the delegates conference is scheduled for Friday at 10 am, when V P Sanu will hoist the flag once again at the main stage at Palestine Solidarity Nagar.

The conference will be inaugurated by journalist Sasikumar and renowned theatre personality M K Raina. On Saturday at 4 pm, a special gathering of former leaders will take place, featuring senior leaders such as M A Baby, Prakash Karat, Biman Basu, and A Vijayaraghavan, who will share insights and experiences from their time in the organisation.

On the evening of June 29, the national leadership of SFI will elect its new set of office-bearers. The conference will conclude on a high note with a massive student rally on Monday morning, starting from Malabar Christian College premises. The final public meeting, expected to be attended by thousands, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 11 am at K V Sudheesh Nagar on the Kozhikode beach.