Kerala High Court lambasts promotion of VS Achuthanandan’s son

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered suo motu registration of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the appointment of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan’s son as the Director in charge of the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).

It’s strange that a clerk got a promotion because of his political influence, and now he is holding the charge of such a prestigious institution (IHRD) as Director, observed Justice D K Singh while considering a case in connection with the appointment of V A Arun Kumar. The petition was filed by Vinu Thomas, Dean (Academic) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, who had earlier served as the principal of Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara.

The court also directed the stakeholders to permit Vinu Thomas to take digital copy of relevant pages so that he can respond to a memo issued for alleged irregularities in the purchase of items when he was principal of the engineering college. The contrary would be denial of natural justice, the court said.