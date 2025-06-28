Poykayil Appachan, a symbol of anti-war sentiment in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The Iran-Israel conflict and subsequent developments in West Asia have forced pacifists across the world to take to the streets to remind all of the unspeakable horrors of wars. The global media, too, is abuzz with images of anti-war protesters yelling an emphatic ‘NO’ to all sorts of conflicts.

However, not many remember a similar situation in a remote place in Kerala over a century ago, when people gathered for a peace rally during World War I. Not many remember Poykayil Appachan.

“While the First World War was brewing in Europe, a man named Poykayil Appachan, hailing from a section Kerala society deemed untouchable, led a peace rally in Travancore. At the time, untouchables were not even allowed to walk on public roads or temple roads. However, much before the Vaikom struggle for the right to enter temple roads, a leader of the socially excluded people of Kerala pioneered a peaceful protest against the World War,” said Ajay Sekhar, associate professor of English at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

This historic episode of Kerala’s enlightenment struggles is worth recalling in the totalitarian and oligarchic times of pseudo-majoritarian cultural nationalism, linguistic parochialisms and fascism, he said.

“The peace procession led by Poykayil Appachan or Sree Kumara Guru was probably the first anti-war protest in modern Kerala history. The event took place near Kulathoor in Pathanamthitta in 1914, but the exact date and month are not available,” said V V Swami, who wrote a book on Appachan.

The 86th death anniversary of Appachan will be observed at Eraviperoor in Pathanamthitta on June 29.