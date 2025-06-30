Governor Pillai sets example by donating royalty: Kerala Governor Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday lauded his Goa counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai for setting a new benchmark in gubernatorial responsibilities by using his personal book royalty earnings to fund social welfare initiatives.

At the launch of Annadhan, a free meal project, at the Goa Raj Bhavan, Arlekar said Pillai has initiated a new approach in the functioning of governors, moving away from the administrative style of British India.

“There has been a clear change in the way governors function today. Our Prime Minister has emphasised that governors should serve as public servants. Governor Pillai is one of the finest examples of this shift,” Arlekar said.

Implemented in partnership with the NGO Street Providence, Annadhan will provide two meals daily to 100 underprivileged people in Goa. The first phase is being funded with Rs 1.3 lakh from Pillai’s royalty earnings. Arlekar said such people-oriented work is often highlighted in governor review meetings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and has inspired others across states. Pillai, who has authored several books, has pledged all his royalty income to social welfare activities.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant distributed financial assistance to cancer and kidney patients on behalf of the Raj Bhavan at the function. He praised Pillai as Goa’s first truly ‘people’s governor’ and noted that several of his books are now used as reference material in colleges and universities.

Pillai said that Arlekar is making sincere efforts in Kerala to uphold Indian values, and that he has had to face strong opposition in doing so.