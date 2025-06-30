Kerala health minister admits to lapses after MCH department head outburst

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into allegations raised by Dr Haris Chirakkal, head of the urology department at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, a day after he publicly criticised the lethargy of senior officials in addressing critical shortcomings in patient care.

Describing Dr Haris as “honest and hardworking,” the minister on Sunday acknowledged that systemic lapses could have contributed to the delay in resolving issues. “This is a matter of the system, which includes more than just the government,” she said. “I have sought a comprehensive report on the matter.”

Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, she noted that the cost of a probe used by the urology department had increased by `3,000, prompting the department to follow procedural steps to avoid audit objections. “However, such processes should not lead to undue delays. We will thoroughly examine Dr Haris’ concerns,” she added.

Veena also directed officials to release data on all procedures conducted by the urology department from 2011 to 2025. She emphasised the patient load at government hospitals has tripled in the past three years and that infrastructure improvements have been implemented to manage this surge.

Meanwhile, Dr Haris on Sunday reiterated that his remarks were made in the interest of his department and patients, citing a lack of response from higher authorities. “My comments were not personal. They were made on behalf of my department and our patients, who have been left with no other recourse,” he said.

“The minister’s office, the director of medical education, and the principal were all informed that surgeries could be affected if the situation persists. But perhaps the minister herself was unaware, as the matter was handled by her private secretary.”