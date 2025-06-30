Slump hits LSGIs’ waste management efforts, department launches grassroots-level review

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs) in the state are witnessing a decline in waste management performance, raising concerns about the sustainability of the much-lauded Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

Enforcement and waste collection activities have slowed down following the campaign’s peak in March. These LSGIs were declared garbage-free on March 30, coinciding with the observance of Zero Garbage Day.

In response, the LSG department (LSGD) has launched a comprehensive grassroots-level review to identify low-performing local bodies. The review will analyse monthly trends in waste collection and disposal to flag areas that show a dip in performance.

According to data with the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL), it processed over 7,000 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from LSGIs in March 2025. However, this declined to 6,500 tonnes in April — a 6% drop.

“We have identified the issue and are reviewing the situation at the grassroots. A meeting with presidents and secretaries of LSGIs is scheduled from July 3 to 5 to assess the situation,” LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE.

The declaration on March 30 was celebrated as a milestone, with 1,195 out of 1,200 LSGIs certified as garbage-free following rigorous evaluation. However, the current dip in performance has raised alarm. “Sans regular auditing and accountability, the garbage-free status may remain only on paper,” said an official associated with the campaign.

“Despite months of awareness efforts, the public attitude has not changed significantly. Enforcement must be strengthened and violators need to be penalised if we are to sustain momentum of the campaign,” Rajesh said.

With local body elections approaching, enforcement has taken a back seat in many LSGIs. “Once elections are declared, the campaign may lose momentum. Anticipating this, LSGD is taking steps to ensure the system remains functional even during election phase,” said a source.

The LSGD has assigned internal vigilance officers the mandatory responsibility of dedicating two or three days a week exclusively to waste management oversight.