Chettikulangara gears up for grand Kumbha Bharani fest

ALAPPUZHA: The rhythmic chants of children praising the presiding deity echoed across Chettikulangara, filling the air with devotion and other-worldly energy. The village is alive with preparations for the grand Kumbha Bharani festival, set to take place on March 4 at the Chettikulangara temple. The kuthiyottam and kettukazcha are the main offerings of the Onattukara region’s bharani festival.

From dawn till midnight, young boys undergo training for the kuthiyottam ritual guided by experienced asans (teachers). The training begins coinciding with Shivarathri. Selected for their devotion, these boys learn intricate steps of the ritual, accompanied by soul-stirring chants in honour of the deity.

The kuthiyottam ritual, symbolising a human sacrifice in devotion to the goddess, reaches its peak on Bharani day with the sacred chooralmuriyal ceremony. Dressed in elaborate costumes and adorned with body paint, the trained children embark on a grand procession from their homes to the temple.

The procession is accompanied by the rhythmic beats of panchavadyam, pamba melam, kavadi, and mayilattam, adding to the festive atmosphere. A golden or silver thread, placed around their waists, is later offered to the goddess as a mark of their devotion.

Meanwhile, in another part of the village, kettukazcha, a magnificent spectacle of devotion, is taking shape. The 13 hamlets of Chettikulangara have been tirelessly constructing grand structures – chariots, horses, and other massive effigies – since Shivarathri.

On Bharani day, these colossal displays will make their way to the temple in a stunning procession, circling the sacred grounds before being arranged at the kazchakandam by midnight.

As part of the tradition, a mass meal called ‘kuthiramootil kanji’ is served to devotees every day. Hundreds participate in the sacred offering, which includes kanji (gruel), muthirapuzhukku (made using horse gram), mango pickle, pappadam, aviyal, and bananas – a simple yet divine feast symbolising community unity and devotion.

With rituals in full swing, Chettikulangara has truly entered a state of festive bliss, with every villager, regardless of caste or community, coming together in celebration.