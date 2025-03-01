Temple weaves two traditions into a tapestry of harmony

THRISSUR : A private temple in Thrissur that reveres both Hindu and Muslim traditions. That’s the Kozhiparambil Vishnumaya temple in Moonnupeedika, Kaipamangalam for you. Located on the shores of the Arabian Sea and nestled between tall coconut trees, the place of worship has been attracting both believers and non-believers from all parts of the state.

“The temple has existed since my grandfather’s time, says K Sreekumar, the priest, adding, “He used to perform poojas and people in and around the place used to offer prayers. For the past 34 years, I have been taking care of the family temple and its management,” he said

Legend has it that Sreekumar’s great grandfather converted to Islam, accepting the name Moideen Sheikh Thangal, and married a Muslim woman.

The couple lived long and established a family. It is believed that the woman, who worshiped ‘Vishnumaya’, had special powers, including for healing. She is revered as ‘Ummumma Chathan’, as the temple was built where she embraced ‘samadhi’. When Moideen Sheikh died his only request was that he be buried within the temple.

The sanctum sanctorum also contains his tomb (jaram), making the temple very unique. ‘Ummumma Chathan,’ the presiding deity, is believed to be an incarnation of Vishnumaya. While Hindus visit the temple to offer prayers to Vishnumaya, Muslims seek the blessings of Ummumma Chathan. The temple hosts a Muslim ritual called Rathib every year on December 31, when religious leaders gather to read the Quran and offer prayers.

This custom has prevailed for more than three decades. “People offer items like jeeraka kanji, chakkara kanji to Ummamma Chathan. Vellat pooja is also a popular offering. I conduct guruthi samarppanam, as per Hindu beliefs. We also conduct normal poojas.