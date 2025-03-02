Amid Tharoor rift allegations Rahul Gandhi says Kerala Congress leaders ‘stand as one’

NEW DELHI: Rejecting allegations regarding the Shashi Tharoor rift, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that the party’s Kerala leaders “stand as one” and were “united” by the light of purpose ahead.

Gandhi reacted with this assertion following a meeting of the Congress’s top brass from Kerala at ‘Indira Bhawan’ here for a brainstorming session on Friday to discuss the strategy and the way forward ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

The Congress leader posted a picture of the media byte by Kerala leaders after the meeting and said in a Facebook post that they “stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead”. His post was accompanied by the hashtag “Team Kerala".

The nearly three-hour meeting at the Congress’s Indira Bhawan headquarters here had discipline, unity and strengthening of the state organisation as its running theme.