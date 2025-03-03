Man found dead in Palakkad after allegedly killing wife in Coimbatore

PALAKKAD: A shocking case of murder-suicide has come to light in Vandazhy grama panchayat in Palakkad district, where a 52-year-old man was found dead by gunshot near his ancestral home on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Krishnakumar (52) of Erattukulam house, is suspected to have taken his own life after allegedly murdering his wife Sangeetha (48) in Coimbatore earlier in the day.

According to preliminary investigations, Krishnakumar had travelled from Coimbatore to Vandazhy early in the morning. Upon reaching his residence, he reportedly used a pistol kept in his vehicle to fatally shoot himself. Neighbours, alarmed by the gunshot, informed the police, who arrived at the scene and confirmed his death.

"The incident took place around 8.30 in the morning. We do not know the reason that led to the incident. Police reached the spot and the body is now taken to the Palakkad general hospital for the post-mortem procedures," K L Ramesh, president, Vandazhy grama panchayat, told the TNIE.