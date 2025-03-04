A vacant seat, a lost friend and the lingering void at MJHSS

KOZHIKODE: Monday marked the first day of the SSLC examinations this academic year in Kerala, a crucial milestone for thousands of students across the state. For the students of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli, though, it was a day packed with sorrow and loss. The tragic murder of their classmate, Muhammed Shahabaz, just days before the examination cast a heavy shadow over the school, making it incredibly difficult for students to see the exam hall without their beloved friend.

Shahabaz was killed by a group of students for reasons still unclear. His untimely demise left his classmates shattered, struggling to process the loss of a boy they had shared their schooldays with. For the teachers, the challenge was not just preparing students academically but also supporting them emotionally.

The teachers at MJ HSS took extraordinary efforts to bring the students back. They visited homes, counselled grieving friends, and sat with parents in countless meetings to help students cope with the shock.

“We are constantly talking to the students, especially those who were extremely close to Shahabaz. They are all broken,” said Kamaruddin, a schoolteacher.

As the students entered the exam hall on Monday, an unmistakable void lingered. In room number 49, a seat remained empty -- where Shahabaz should have been, behind the 19 students appearing for the Malayalam exam. His register number, 628307, written in chalk on the desk, remained untouched, a silent testimony to his absence. It was on this very bench that Shahabaz had written his mock exam, unaware that it would be his last.

Meanwhile, posts demanding justice for Shahabaz have been circulating on social media.